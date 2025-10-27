കോർണിഷ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് നവീകരണം നാലാംഘട്ടം പൂർത്തിയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 2:28 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 27 Oct 2025 2:28 PM IST
കോർണിഷ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് നവീകരണം നാലാംഘട്ടം പൂർത്തിയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Fourth phase of Corniche Street renovation completed
ദോഹ: കോർണിഷ് സ്ട്രീറ്റിലെ നവീകരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളുടെ നാലാം ഘട്ടം പൂർത്തിയായതായി പൊതുമരാമത്ത് വിഭാഗമായ അഷ്ഗാൽ അറിയിച്ചു. ഖത്തർ നാഷനൽ തിയറ്റർ ഇന്റർചേഞ്ച് മുതൽ അൽ മർഖിയ ഇന്റർചേഞ്ച് വരെ നവീകരണമാണ് നാലാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയത്.
പ്രവൃത്തിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി റോഡിലെ മേൽപ്പാളി നീക്കി നവീകരിക്കുകയും മാർക്കിങ്ങുകളും ലൈനുകളും പുതുക്കി വരക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. നേരത്തേ, മൂന്നാം ഘട്ടത്തിൽ ഗ്രാൻഡ് ഹമദ് ഇന്റർസെക്ഷൻ മുതൽ നാഷനൽ തിയറ്റർ ഇന്റർചേഞ്ച് വരെയുള്ള ഭാഗങ്ങളായിരുന്നു പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയിരുന്നത്.
