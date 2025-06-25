Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഖത്തർ മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 11:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Jun 2025 11:45 AM IST

    ഖത്തർ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഖത്തർ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​രു​പ​ത് വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തോ​ളം ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ അ​ൽ ദ​ലൈ​മി പെ​ർ​ഫ്യൂം​സി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​യി​രു​ന്ന അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ടി. ​പ​ട്ടേ​ൽ​താ​ഴം (ചെ​റി​യ കാ​ക്കു) നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മു​ജാ​ഹി​ദ് പ​ള്ളി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യും ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സി​ലാ​ഹി സെ​ന്റ​ർ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​നു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. വി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ഫ് മു​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് വി.​സി അ​ബൂ​ബ​ക്ക​റി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ​യും എം.​ജി.​എം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​യു​മാ​യ കു​ഞ്ഞി​ബീ​വി​യു​ടെ പി​താ​വു​മാ​ണ്. മ​റ്റു മ​ക്ക​ൾ: റി​സ്‍വാ​ന, അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ വ​ഹാ​ബ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ശ​ബാ​ബ്. മ​രു​മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഉ​മ​റു​ൽ ഫാ​റൂ​ഖ് ക​ക്കോ​ടി, ഷ​ർ​ഫി​ക, ജ​സീ​ന.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:DeathnewsQatar NewsFormer Qatari expatriate diesgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Former Qatari expatriate dies in his homeland
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X