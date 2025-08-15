Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​സു​ര​ക്ഷ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന

    food inspection
    അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​സു​ര​ക്ഷ `പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക്കി​ടെ

    ദോ​ഹ: പൊ​തു​ജ​നാ​രോ​ഗ്യം മെ​ച്ച​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി അ​ൽ വ​ക്റ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലും മ​ത്സ്യ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ലും ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് അ​നു​യോ​ജ്യ​മ​ല്ലാ​ത്ത 68 കി​ലോ ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത് ന​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഹെ​ൽ​ത്ത് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ വി​ഭാ​ഗം ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് നാ​ലി​നും 10 നും ​ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ 1,849 പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ളാ​ണ് ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഫു​ഡ് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട 1990ലെ ​നി​യ​മം (8) അ​നു​സ​രി​ച്ച് ര​ണ്ട് ലം​ഘ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി.

