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Madhyamam
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    മൂടൽമഞ്ഞിന് സാധ്യത

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    മൂടൽമഞ്ഞിന് സാധ്യത
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    ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിൽ വരും ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ അന്തരീക്ഷ ഈർപ്പം ഉയർന്ന നിലയിൽ തുടരുമെന്നും രാത്രിയിലും പുലർച്ചെയും കനത്ത മൂടൽമഞ്ഞിന് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നും കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. കനത്ത മൂടൽമഞ്ഞ് കാരണം റോഡുകളിലെ കാഴ്ചപരിധി 2 കിലോമീറ്ററിൽ താഴെയായി കുറയാൻ സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നും പ്രതിദിന കാലാവസ്ഥാ പ്രവചനത്തിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. രാത്രി വൈകിയും പുലർച്ചെ സമയങ്ങളിലും വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർ ജാഗ്രത പാലിക്കണം.

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