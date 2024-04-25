Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    25 April 2024 4:49 AM GMT
    ഗെ​വാ​ൻ ദ്വീ​പി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം (ഫ​യ​ൽ ചി​ത്രം)

    ദോ​ഹ: പേ​ൾ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഗെ​വാ​ൻ ദ്വീ​പി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി യു​നൈ​റ്റ​ഡ് ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ക​മ്പ​നി (യു.​ഡി.​സി) അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ മു​ത​ൽ ​ഗെ​വാ​ൻ ദ്വീ​പി​ലെ ബ​ഹു​നി​ല കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​ക ഉ​യ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ വി​ഡി​യോ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. നി​സ്സാ​ര തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മാ​ണു​ണ്ടാ​യ​തെ​ന്നും, ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മോ പ​രി​ക്കോ ഇ​ല്ലാ​തെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും യു.​ഡി.​സി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​വും ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

