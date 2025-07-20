Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    20 July 2025 8:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    20 July 2025 8:03 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല
    fire in industrial area
    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കാ​നെ​ത്തി​യ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സം​ഘം

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സം​ഘം. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ​ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​മു​ണ്ടാ​യ​ത്.സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​താ​യി റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല. മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ലു​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സ​മീ​പ​ത്തു​ള്ള ആ​ളു​ക​ളെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സം​ഘം ഒ​ഴി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

