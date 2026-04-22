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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 22 April 2026 7:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 22 April 2026 7:51 AM IST

    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

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    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള ഒ​രു വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടു​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അതേസമയം, തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും സ്ഥി​തി​ഗ​തി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണെ​ന്നും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

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