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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightബ​ർ​ക​ത്ത് അ​ൽ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 8 May 2026 7:22 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 May 2026 7:22 AM IST

    ബ​ർ​ക​ത്ത് അ​ൽ അ​വാ​മി​റി​ൽ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം

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    ബ​ർ​ക​ത്ത് അ​ൽ അ​വാ​മി​റി​ൽ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടിത്തം
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    ദോ​ഹ: ബ​ർ​ക​ത്ത് അ​ൽ അ​വാ​മി​ർ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ ഒ​രു ഫാ​ക്ട​റി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടു​ത്തം ഖ​ത്ത​ർ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കു​ക​യോ ജീ​വ​ഹാ​നി സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ക​യോ ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് യൂ​ണി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ​ത​ന്നെ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ക​യും സ​മ​യോ​ചി​ത​മാ​യ ഇ​ട​പെ​ട​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

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