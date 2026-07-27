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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകോർണിഷ് ഓഫ്ഷോർ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 27 July 2026 4:37 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 July 2026 4:37 PM IST

    കോർണിഷ് ഓഫ്ഷോർ പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമിലെ തീപിടിത്തം നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി

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    സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കില്ല
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    ദോഹ: കോർണിഷ് ഏരിയയിലെ ഓഫ്ഷോർ പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമിൽ ഉണ്ടായ തീപിടിത്തം സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമാക്കി. സംഭവത്തിൽ ആർക്കും പരിക്കേറ്റിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം ഔദ്യോഗികമായി സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. തീപിടിത്തം ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപ്പെട്ട ഉടൻ തന്നെ സിവിൽ ഡിഫൻസ് സംഘം സ്ഥലത്തെത്തുകയും വേഗത്തിൽ തീയണക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. അപകടത്തിന്റെ കാരണമെന്താണെന്നത് സംബന്ധിച്ച വിവരങ്ങൾ പുറത്തുവിട്ടിട്ടില്ല.

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    TAGS:Firedoha
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