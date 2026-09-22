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Madhyamam
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    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

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    ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം
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    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ വെ​യ​ർ​ഹൗ​സി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് സേ​ന നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ആ​ർ​ക്കും പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റി​ട്ടി​ല്ലെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തെ​ക്കു​റി​ച്ചു​ള്ള വി​വ​രം ല​ഭി​ച്ച​യു​ട​ൻ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് യൂ​ണി​റ്റു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി സ​മ​യോ​ചി​ത​മാ​യി ഇ​ട​പെ​ടു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

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    News Summary - Fire accident in the industrial area
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