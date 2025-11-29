ഫിഫ അറബ് കപ്പ്: മാച്ച് ടിക്കറ്റ് എടുത്തവർക്ക് മെട്രോ യാത്ര സൗജന്യം

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 29 Nov 2025 7:24 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Nov 2025 7:24 PM IST
ഫിഫ അറബ് കപ്പ്: മാച്ച് ടിക്കറ്റ് എടുത്തവർക്ക് മെട്രോ യാത്ര സൗജന്യംtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - FIFA Arab Cup: Free metro travel for those who bought match tickets
Listen to this Article
ദോഹ: ഡിസംബർ ഒന്നുമുതൽ ഖത്തർ ആതിഥേയത്വം വഹിക്കുന്ന ഫിഫ അറബ് കപ്പിന് ടിക്കറ്റെടുത്തവർക്ക് മെട്രോ യാത്ര സൗജന്യമായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കമ്മിറ്റി ഫോർ ഡെലിവറി ആൻഡ് ലെഗസി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ പ്രസ്തുത ദിവസത്തെ മാച്ച് ടിക്കറ്റ് കാണിക്കുന്നതിലൂടെ ആരാധകർക്ക് സൗജന്യ യാത്ര ആസ്വദിക്കാം. ഡിസംബർ 18 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന അറബ് കപ്പിന് ഏഴുലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ടിക്കറ്റുകളാണ് ഇതുവരെ വിറ്റഴിച്ചത്.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story