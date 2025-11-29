Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    29 Nov 2025 7:24 PM IST
    29 Nov 2025 7:24 PM IST

    ഫിഫ അറബ് കപ്പ്: മാച്ച് ടിക്കറ്റ് എടുത്തവർക്ക് മെട്രോ യാത്ര സൗജന്യം

    ഫിഫ അറബ് കപ്പ്: മാച്ച് ടിക്കറ്റ് എടുത്തവർക്ക് മെട്രോ യാത്ര സൗജന്യം
    ​ദോഹ: ഡിസംബർ ഒന്നുമുതൽ ഖത്തർ ആതിഥേയത്വം വഹിക്കുന്ന ഫിഫ അറബ് കപ്പിന് ടിക്കറ്റെടുത്തവർക്ക് മെട്രോ യാത്ര സൗജന്യമായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കമ്മിറ്റി ഫോർ ഡെലിവറി ആൻഡ് ലെഗസി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.

    മെട്രോ സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ പ്രസ്തുത ദിവസത്തെ മാച്ച് ടിക്കറ്റ് കാണിക്കുന്നതിലൂടെ ആരാധകർക്ക് സൗജന്യ യാത്ര ആസ്വദിക്കാം. ഡിസംബർ 18 വരെ നടക്കുന്ന അറബ് കപ്പിന് ഏഴുലക്ഷത്തിലധികം ടിക്കറ്റുകളാണ് ഇതുവരെ വിറ്റഴിച്ചത്.

    metro train FIFA Arab Cup qatar Supreme Committee
