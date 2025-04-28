Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightയാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2025 9:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2025 9:53 AM IST

    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ടി.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​ന് കൊ​ടി​യ​ത്തൂ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഫോ​റം ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: പ്ര​വാ​സ ജീ​വി​ത​മ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ചു നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ടി.​പി. മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​ന് കൊ​ടി​യ​ത്തൂ​ർ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ഫോ​റം യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പു​തി​യോ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​സീ​സ്, കാ​വി​ൽ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹി​മാ​ൻ, പി.​വി. അ​മീ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഫ​യാ​സ് കാ​ര​ക്കു​റ്റി സ്വാ​ഗ​തം പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFarewellQatar News
    News Summary - farewell given
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X