Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    26 Jun 2024 4:29 AM GMT
    Updated On
    26 Jun 2024 4:29 AM GMT

    മെ​സ്സി​യു​ടെ പി​റ​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ർ

    Argentina fans Qatar celebrating birthday of Messi
    അ​ർ​ജ​ന്റീ​ന ഫാ​ൻ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ല​യ​ണ​ൽ മെ​സ്സി​യു​ടെ പി​റ​ന്നാ​ൾ കേ​ക്ക് മു​റി​ച്ച് ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സം ല​യ​ണ​ൽ മെ​സ്സി​യു​ടെ 37ാം പി​റ​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷം കൊ​ണ്ടാ​ടി ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ അ​ർ​ജ​ന്റീ​നി​യ​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ആ​രാ​ധ​ക കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ അ​ർ​ജ​ന്റീ​ന ഫാ​ൻ​സ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ. ലി​യോ @ 37 എ​ന്ന പേ​രി​ൽ മെ​സ്സി​യു​ടെ ചി​ത്രം ആ​ലേ​ഖ​നം ചെ​യ്ത കേ​ക്ക് മു​റി​ച്ച് മ​ധു​രം പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഇ​ഷ്ട​താ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ആ​രാ​ധ​ക​ർ ജ​മ​ദി​നാ​ശം​സ നേ​ർ​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Argentina Fans Qatar
    News Summary - Fans celebrate Messi's birthday
