Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഫോ​ട്ട...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 7 May 2024 7:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 May 2024 7:25 AM GMT

    ഫോ​ട്ട കു​ടും​ബ​സം​ഗ​മം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Friends of Thiruvalla Family Reunion
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല ഈ​സ്റ്റർ, ഈ​ദ്‌, വി​ഷു കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത​വ​ർ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് ഓ​ഫ് തി​രു​വ​ല്ല (ഫോ​ട്ട) ഈ​സ്റ്റ്‌​ര്‍, ഈ​ദ്‌, വി​ഷു കു​ടും​ബ സം​ഗ​മം വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. ഹി​ലാ​ലി​ലു​ള്ള മോ​ഡേ​ണ്‍ ആ​ര്‍ട്സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ കോ​ണ്‍ഫ​റ​ന്‍സ് ഹാ​ളി​ല്‍ ന​ട​ന്ന മീ​റ്റി​ങ്ങി​ല്‍ ഫോ​ട്ട പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റ് ജി​ജി ജോ​ണ്‍ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ജോ​ണ്‍ സി. ​എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തൂ. ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റ​ജി കെ. ​ബേ​ബി സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​നീ​ഷ്‌ ജോ​ര്‍ജ് മാ​ത്യു ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തോ​മ​സ്‌ കു​ര്യ​ന്‍ നെ​ടും​ത​റ​യി​ല്‍, കു​രു​വി​ള കെ. ​ജോ​ര്‍ജ്, വ​ര്‍ഗീ​സ് മാ​ത്യു, ജോ​ര്‍ജ് തോ​മ​സ്‌, സ​ല്‍വി​ന്‍ ഷാ​ജി ജോ​ര്‍ജ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ര്‍ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Family ReunionQatar
    News Summary - Family Reunion
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X