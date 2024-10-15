Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 6:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Oct 2024 6:42 AM GMT

    ഇ.​യു-​ജി.​സി.​സി ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി; അ​മീ​ർ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും

    Amir
    അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി

    ദോ​ഹ: ബെ​ൽ​ജി​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ബ്ര​സ​ൽ​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​ഥ​മ ജി.​സി.​സി -യൂ​റോ​പ്യ​ന്‍ യൂ​നി​യ​ന്‍ ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ ഖ​ത്ത​ര്‍ അ​മീ​ര്‍ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും.

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. അ​മീ​റി​ന് പു​റ​മെ ഖ​ത്ത​ര്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ന്‍ ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി​യും ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ല്‍ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്നു​ണ്ട്.

    TAGS:AmirQatar NewsEU-GCC Summit
    News Summary - EU-GCC Summit; Aamir will participate
