എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 19 Jun 2024 11:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 19 Jun 2024 11:03 AM GMT
എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Ernakulam Native passes away in Qatar
ദോഹ: എറണാകുളം നോർത് പറവൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിബിൻ ജോൺ (44) ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഖത്തരി ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഇക്വിപ്മെന്റ് കമ്പനിയിൽ എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു. കുറച്ചുകാലമായി ഹമദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ. പിതാവ്: ജോൺ. മാതാവ്: ഫിലോമിന. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ റീപാട്രിയേഷൻ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകാനുള്ള നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story