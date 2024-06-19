Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    19 Jun 2024 11:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    19 Jun 2024 11:03 AM GMT

    എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    എറണാകുളം സ്വദേശി ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ദോഹ: എറണാകുളം നോർത് പറവൂർ സ്വദേശി ജിബിൻ ജോൺ (44) ഖത്തറിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഖത്തരി ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഇക്വിപ്മെന്റ് കമ്പനിയിൽ എൻജിനീയറായിരുന്നു. കുറച്ചുകാലമായി ഹമദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: രമ്യ. പിതാവ്: ജോൺ. മാതാവ്: ഫിലോമിന. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ റീപാട്രിയേഷൻ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകാനുള്ള നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചു.

    News Summary - Ernakulam Native passes away in Qatar
