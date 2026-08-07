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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഎ​ൻ​വ​യോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ്...
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    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2026 10:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2026 10:02 AM IST

    എ​ൻ​വ​യോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ലൈ​ഫ് ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശനം

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    എ​ൻ​വ​യോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ലൈ​ഫ് ​പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശനം
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    പ​രി​സ്ഥി​തി ബോ​ധ​വ​ൽ​ക്ക​ര​ണ​വും ക​ല​യും കോ​ർ​ത്തി​ണ​ക്കി ക​താ​റ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ 'എ​ൻ​വ​യോ​ൺ​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ലൈ​ഫ്' ആ​ർ​ട്ട് എ​ക്സി​ബി​ഷ​നി​ൽ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ക പ്ര​വാ​ഹം. പു​ന​രു​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​വു​ന്ന വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ളെ സ​ർ​ഗ്ഗാ​ത്മ​ക മി​ക​വോ​ടെ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച മു​പ്പ​തി​ല​ധി​കം ക​ലാ​സൃ​ഷ്ടി​ക​ളാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​താ​റ ക​ൾ​ച്ച​റ​ൽ വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ൽ (ബി​ൽ​ഡി​ങ് 18, ഹാ​ൾ 2) ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ര​ണ്ടു​വ​രെ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം തു​ട​രും. ദി​വ​സ​വും രാ​വി​ലെ 10 മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി 10 വ​രെ ആ​ണ് പ്ര​വേ​ശ​ന സ​മ​യം.

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