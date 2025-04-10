Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ഇ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2025 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2025 10:40 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    ഇ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി
    ദോ​ഹ: മ​ഹാ​വീ​ർ ജ​യ​ന്തി പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 10 വ്യാ​ഴം ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ അ​വ​ധി​യും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും എം​ബ​സി തു​റ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    TAGS:Qatar News
    News Summary - Embassy holiday today
