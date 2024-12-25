Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
ഇന്ന് എംബസി അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Embassy holiday today
ദോഹ: ക്രിസ്മസ് പ്രമാണിച്ച് ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസിക്ക് ബുധനാഴ്ച അവധിയായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു. എംബസിയുടെ കോൺസുലാർ, ഓഫിസ് സേവനങ്ങൾ ഈ ദിവസം ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കില്ല.
