Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    25 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 10:19 AM IST

    ഇ​ന്ന് എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    ദോ​ഹ: ക്രി​സ്മ​സ് പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച് ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ, ഓ​ഫി​സ് സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഈ ​ദി​വ​സം ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:EmbassyQatar News
    News Summary - Embassy holiday today
