Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2024 6:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2024 6:05 AM GMT

    ഇ​ന്ന്​ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    ഇ​ന്ന്​ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി
    ദോ​ഹ: ​ഈ​ദു​ൽ ഫി​ത്ർ പ്ര​മാ​ണി​ച്ച്​ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി​ക്ക്​ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്​​ച അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. എ​ക്​​സ്​ പ്ലാ​റ്റ്​​ഫോം വ​ഴി​യാ​ണ്​ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​തേ​സ​മ​യം അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര ഘ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ല്‍ എം​ബ​സി​യു​ടെ ഹെ​ൽ​പ് ലൈ​ന്‍ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:Dohaindian EmbassyEid 2024
