Posted Ondate_range 12 April 2024 9:04 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 12 April 2024 9:04 AM GMT
14ന് എംബസി അവധിtext_fields
News Summary - Embassy holiday on 14th
ദോഹ: ഡോ. ബി.ആർ. അംബേദ്കർ ജയന്തി ദിനമായ ഏപ്രിൽ 14ന് ഖത്തറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി അവധിയായിരിക്കും. എംബസി, കോൺസുലാർ സേവനങ്ങൾ ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കില്ല.
