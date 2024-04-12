Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 12 April 2024 9:04 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 April 2024 9:04 AM GMT

    14ന് ​എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി

    14ന് ​എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി
    ദോ​ഹ: ഡോ. ​ബി.​ആ​ർ. അം​ബേ​ദ്ക​ർ ജ​യ​ന്തി ദി​ന​മാ​യ ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 14ന് ​ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. എം​ബ​സി, കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കി​ല്ല.

    TAGS:DohaEmbassy holiday
    News Summary - Embassy holiday on 14th
