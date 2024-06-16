Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 4:26 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 16 Jun 2024 4:26 AM GMT
പെരുന്നാൾ; ഖത്തറിൽ സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലക്ക് മൂന്നുദിവസം അവധിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Eid Holiday
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിൽ സ്വകാര്യ മേഖലയിലെ തൊഴിലാളികൾക്ക് തൊഴിൽ മന്ത്രാലയം മൂന്നുദിവസത്തെ ശമ്പളത്തോടെയുള്ള പെരുന്നാൾ അവധി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ജൂൺ 16 ഞായർ മുതൽ 18 ചൊവ്വ വരെയാണ് അവധി. തൊഴിൽ നിയമത്തിലെ ആർട്ടിക്കിൾ 74 പ്രകാരമുള്ള ഓവർടൈം മറ്റു അലവൻസ് വ്യവസ്ഥകൾ ഈ അവധിക്ക് ബാധകമാണെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story