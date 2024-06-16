Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    16 Jun 2024
    പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ; ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക്ക് മൂ​ന്നു​ദി​വ​സം അ​വ​ധി

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തൊ​ഴി​ൽ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം മൂ​ന്നു​ദി​വ​സ​ത്തെ ശ​മ്പ​ള​ത്തോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ അ​വ​ധി പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ജൂ​ൺ 16 ഞാ​യ​ർ മു​ത​ൽ 18 ചൊ​വ്വ വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് അ​വ​ധി. തൊ​ഴി​ൽ നി​യ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ർ​ട്ടി​ക്കി​ൾ 74 പ്ര​കാ​ര​മു​ള്ള ഓ​വ​ർ​ടൈം മ​റ്റു അ​ല​വ​ൻ​സ് വ്യ​വ​സ്ഥ​ക​ൾ ഈ ​അ​വ​ധി​ക്ക് ബാ​ധ​ക​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

