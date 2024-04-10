Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2024 6:20 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2024 6:20 AM GMT

    രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ഈ​ദ് ആ​ശം​സ

    deputy amir sheikh abdulla bin hamad aldhani, prime minister sheikh muhammed bin abdul rahman aldhani
    ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി, പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ​റഹ്മാ​ൻ ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി

    ദോ​ഹ: വി​വി​ധ ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക രാ​ഷ്ട്ര നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്കും, സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​ത്ത​ല​വ​ന്മാ​ർ​ക്കും അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് ത​മീം ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു. ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി അ​മീ​ർ ശൈ​ഖ് അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി, പ്ര​ധാ​ന​മ​ന്ത്രി​യും വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി​യു​മാ​യ ശൈ​ഖ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ആ​ൽ​ഥാ​നി എ​ന്നി​വ​രും പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.

    TAGS:National leadersEid greetingsEid 2024
