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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഅ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ ഡൗ​ൺ​ടൗ​ൺ...
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    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2026 11:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2026 11:24 AM IST

    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ ഡൗ​ൺ​ടൗ​ൺ സൂ​ഖി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം

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    അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ ഡൗ​ൺ​ടൗ​ൺ സൂ​ഖി​ൽ ഈ​ദ് ആ​ഘോ​ഷം
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    ദോ​ഹ: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ ഡൗ​ൺ​ടൗ​ൺ സൂ​ഖി​ൽ മു​തിർ​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കും കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ഒ​ത്തു​ചേ​രാ​നും സ​ന്തോ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ക്കാ​നു​മു​ള്ള അ​വ​സ​ര​വു​മാ​യി പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ ന​ട​ക്കും. അ​ൽ ഖോ​ർ - അ​ൽ ത​ഖീ​റ മു​നി​സി​പ്പാ​ലി​റ്റി സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു മ​ണി മു​ത​ൽ രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴു വ​രെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കു​ടും​ബാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ഒ​ന്നി​ച്ച് പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ൾ ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കാം. പ്ര​വേ​ശ​നം പൂ​ർ​ണ്ണ​മാ​യും സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​ണ്.

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