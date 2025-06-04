Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 9:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jun 2025 9:47 PM IST

    ഖത്തർ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവ് ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽ ജൂൺ നാല് മുതൽ 11 വരെ ഈദ് അൽ-അദ്ഹ പ്രമോഷൻ

    ഖത്തർ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവ് ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽ ജൂൺ നാല് മുതൽ 11 വരെ ഈദ് അൽ-അദ്ഹ പ്രമോഷൻ
    ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റായ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവിൽ പെരുന്നാൾ ആഘോഷവുമായി ഈദ് അൽ-അദ്ഹ പ്രമോഷൻ ആരംഭിച്ചു. ജൂൺ 4 ബുധനാഴ്ച ആരംഭിച്ച പ്രമോഷൻ 11 വരെ ആകർഷകമായ വിലക്കുറവോട് കൂടി തുടരും.

    വിവിധ ഉൽപ്പന്ന വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് എക്സ്ക്ലൂസീവ് ഡിസ്കൗണ്ടുകളും ഡീലുകളും ലഭ്യമാണ്. വിലയേറിയ ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്കായി മികച്ച കില്ലർ ഓഫറുകൾ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവ് ഈ പ്രമോഷനിൽ ഉൾപെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പ്രമോഷൻ സംബന്ധിച്ച് കൂടുതൽ അറിയാൻ https://www.madhyamam.com/h-library/marknsaveqtreidcollections-2.pdf ലിങ്ക് സന്ദർശിക്കുക.

    TAGS:Eid al-Adha
    News Summary - Eid al-Adha promotion from June 4 to 11 at Qatar Mark and Save Hypermarket
