ഖത്തർ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവ് ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽ ജൂൺ നാല് മുതൽ 11 വരെ ഈദ് അൽ-അദ്ഹ പ്രമോഷൻ

Posted Ondate_range 4 Jun 2025 9:32 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Jun 2025 9:47 PM IST
ഖത്തർ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവ് ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റിൽ ജൂൺ നാല് മുതൽ 11 വരെ ഈദ് അൽ-അദ്ഹ പ്രമോഷൻtext_fields
News Summary - Eid al-Adha promotion from June 4 to 11 at Qatar Mark and Save Hypermarket
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഹൈപ്പർമാർക്കറ്റായ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവിൽ പെരുന്നാൾ ആഘോഷവുമായി ഈദ് അൽ-അദ്ഹ പ്രമോഷൻ ആരംഭിച്ചു. ജൂൺ 4 ബുധനാഴ്ച ആരംഭിച്ച പ്രമോഷൻ 11 വരെ ആകർഷകമായ വിലക്കുറവോട് കൂടി തുടരും.
വിവിധ ഉൽപ്പന്ന വിഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്ക് എക്സ്ക്ലൂസീവ് ഡിസ്കൗണ്ടുകളും ഡീലുകളും ലഭ്യമാണ്. വിലയേറിയ ഉപഭോക്താക്കൾക്കായി മികച്ച കില്ലർ ഓഫറുകൾ മാർക്ക് ആന്റ് സേവ് ഈ പ്രമോഷനിൽ ഉൾപെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. പ്രമോഷൻ സംബന്ധിച്ച് കൂടുതൽ അറിയാൻ https://www.madhyamam.com/h-library/marknsaveqtreidcollections-2.pdf ലിങ്ക് സന്ദർശിക്കുക.
