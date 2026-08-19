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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightപൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റി​ന്...
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    Posted On
    date_range 19 Aug 2026 2:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Aug 2026 2:56 PM IST

    പൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

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    പൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
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    ദോ​ഹ: വ്യാ​ഴം, വെ​ള്ളി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ പൊ​ടി​ക്കാ​റ്റി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ നി​രീ​ക്ഷ​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ജാ​ഗ്ര​താ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം. ഇ​ത് കാ​ഴ്ച​പ​രി​ധി കു​റാ​യാ​ൻ കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​യേ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് അ​റി​യി​പ്പി​ൽ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ക​ട​ൽ പ്ര​ക്ഷു​ബ്ധ​മാ​കാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ള്ള​തി​നാ​ൽ ക​ട​ലി​ൽ പോ​കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്കും തീ​ര​ദേ​ശ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും ജാ​ഗ്ര​താ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

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    TAGS:Weathersandstorm
    News Summary - Dust Storm Likely / Possibility of Dust Storm
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