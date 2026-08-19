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Posted Ondate_range 19 Aug 2026 2:56 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Aug 2026 2:56 PM IST
പൊടിക്കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതtext_fields
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News Summary - Dust Storm Likely / Possibility of Dust Storm
ദോഹ: വ്യാഴം, വെള്ളി ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ ശക്തമായ പൊടിക്കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതയെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥാ നിരീക്ഷണ വിഭാഗത്തിന്റെ ജാഗ്രതാ നിർദേശം. ഇത് കാഴ്ചപരിധി കുറായാൻ കാരണമായേക്കുമെന്ന് അറിയിപ്പിൽ വിശദീകരിച്ചു. ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ കടൽ പ്രക്ഷുബ്ധമാകാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാൽ കടലിൽ പോകുന്നവർക്കും തീരദേശവാസികൾക്കും ജാഗ്രതാ നിർദേശം നൽകിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
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