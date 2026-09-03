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Madhyamam
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    വിമാനത്താവളം വഴി ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ലഹരി പിടികൂടി

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    വിമാനത്താവളം വഴി ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ലഹരി പിടികൂടി
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    ദോഹ: ഹമദ് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിമാനത്താവളം വഴി ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് കടത്താൻ ശ്രമിച്ച ലഹരി പിടികൂടി. സംശയം തോന്നിയ യാത്രക്കാരന്റെ ല​​ഗേജ് വിശദമായി പരിശോധിച്ചപ്പോഴാണ് ലഹരി കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

    പരിശോധനയിൽ 1.5 കിലോ​ ഹാഷിഷും 370 ​ഗ്രാം മെത്താംഫിറ്റമിനുമാണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. ലഗേജിനുള്ളിൽ ചെറിയ മിഠായി കവറിനുള്ളിൽ രഹസ്യമായി ലഹരി ഒളിപ്പിച്ച് കടത്താനായിരുന്നു ശ്രമം.

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