Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 6:33 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Oct 2024 6:33 AM GMT

    ല​ഹ​രി മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി

    drug
    ല​ഹ​രി മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ ദൃ​ശ്യം

    ദോ​ഹ: ക​ര അ​തി​ർ​ത്തി വ​ഴി ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച ഹ​ഷി​ഷ് ല​ഹ​രി​മ​രു​ന്ന് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക​സ്റ്റം​സ്. യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ര​ൻ വ​സ്ത്ര​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ലാ​യി ഒ​ളി​പ്പി​ച്ച 80 ഗ്രാം ​ഹ​ഷി​ഷ് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നാ​ണ് ലാ​ൻ​ഡ് ക​സ്റ്റം​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗം പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    വ​സ്ത്ര​ത്തി​നു​ള്ളി​ലാ​യി ശ​രീ​ര​ത്തോ​ട് ചേ​ർ​ത്തു​വെ​ച്ചു കെ​ട്ടി​യ നി​ല​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഇ​വ. പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​തി​ന്റെ വി​ഡി​യോ ദൃ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ സാ​മൂ​ഹ​മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു.

