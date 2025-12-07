Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2025 12:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2025 12:03 PM IST

    ഡോ. ​സ​തീ​ഷ് ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ഡോ. ​സ​തീ​ഷ് ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ഇ​ന്ന്
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡോ. ​സ​തീ​ഷ് ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ അ​നു​സ്മ​ര​ണം ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും.

    വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ഏ​ഴി​ന് ഐ.​എ​സ്.​സി ഹ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ലം ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ ക്ല​ബ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച ഡോ. ​സ​തീ​ഷ് ന​മ്പ്യാ​ർ.

