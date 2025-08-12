Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    12 Aug 2025 1:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    12 Aug 2025 1:32 PM IST

    ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഷീ​ദ് ഹു​ദ​വി​ക്ക് ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ്

    ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഷീ​ദ് ഹു​ദ​വി​ക്ക് ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ്
    സി.​കെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് ഹു​ദ​വി

    ദോ​ഹ: ഡ​ൽ​ഹി ജ​വ​ഹ​ർ ലാ​ൽ നെ​ഹ്‌​റു സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി​യ സി.​കെ. അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് ഹു​ദ​വി. ‘പ്ര​വാ​ച​ക ച​രി​ത്രം: അ​ബു​ൽ ഹ​സ​ൻ അ​ലി ന​ദ് വി, ​ക​ര​ൻ ആം​സ്ട്രോ​ങ്’ ഒ​രു താ​ര​ത​മ്യ പ​ഠ​നം എ​ന്ന വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഡോ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് നേ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​ല​വി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ റ​ഷീ​ദ് പെ​രി​ന്ത​ൽ​മ​ണ്ണ വേ​ങ്ങൂ​ർ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല മു​സ്‌​ലി​യാ​രു​ടെ​യും മൈ​മൂ​ന​യു​ടെ​യും മ​ക​നാ​ണ്.

