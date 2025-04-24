Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 24 April 2025 3:02 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 April 2025 3:02 PM IST
ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപിന്റെ സന്ദർശനം മേയ് 13 മുതൽtext_fields
News Summary - Donald Trump visit from May 13
ദോഹ: ഖത്തർ ഉൾപ്പെടെ ഗൾഫ് രാജ്യങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള അമേരിക്കൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോണാൾഡ് ട്രംപിന്റെ ഗൾഫ് സന്ദർശനം മേയ് 13ന് ആരംഭിക്കും. പ്രസിഡന്റിന്റെ വക്താവ് വക്താവ് കരോലിൻ ലീവിറ്റ് ആണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
13 മുതൽ മെയ് 16 വരെയാണ് സൗദി അറേബ്യ, ഖത്തർ, യു.എ.ഇ എന്നിവടങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള യു.എസ് പ്രസിഡന്റിന്റെ സന്ദർശനം. അധികാരത്തിൽ തിരികെയെത്തിയ ശേഷം ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപിന്റെ ആദ്യ ഗൾഫ് സന്ദർശനമാണ് മേയ് മാസത്തിൽ നടകാനിരിക്കുന്നത്.
