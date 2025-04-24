Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 3:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 3:02 PM IST

    ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം മേ​യ് 13 മു​ത​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം മേ​യ് 13 മു​ത​ൽ
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള അ​മേ​രി​ക്ക​ൻ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ​ണാ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം മേ​യ് 13ന് ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന്റെ വ​ക്താ​വ് വ​ക്താ​വ് ക​രോ​ലി​ൻ ലീ​വി​റ്റ് ആ​ണ് ഇ​ക്കാ​ര്യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

    13 മു​ത​ൽ മെ​യ് 16 വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ, ഖ​ത്ത​ർ, യു.​എ.​ഇ എ​ന്നി​വ​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള യു.​എ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റി​ന്റെ സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​നം. അ​ധി​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തി​രി​കെ​യെ​ത്തി​യ ശേ​ഷം ഡോ​ണ​ൾ​ഡ് ട്രം​പി​ന്റെ ആ​ദ്യ ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​മാ​ണ് മേ​യ് മാ​സ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​കാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:qatar visitDonald Trump
    News Summary - Donald Trump visit from May 13
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X