    ദി​വ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    Diva Kasargod iftar meet
    ദി​വാ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    ദോ​ഹ: കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ദി​വാ കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട് ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മാ​മു​റ ല​യാ​ൻ ഗാ​ർ​ഡ​ൻ കോ​മ്പൗ​ണ്ട് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ന്ന സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ഫ​ഖ്റു​ദ്ദീ​ൻ കൊ​ല്ലം റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം ന​ൽ​കി. ദി​വ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റും ഐ.​സി.​ബി എ​ഫ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി​യു​മാ​യ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ഞ്ഞി ടി.​കെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഹ​ഫീ​സു​ല്ല, റി​സ്‌​വാ​ൻ, ഷ​ജീം, മു​നെ​യ്സ്, റ​മീ​സ് ഷ​മീ​റ​ലി, സി​യാ​ദ് അ​ലി, മ​നാ​സ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി. സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷം​സീ​ർ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Iftar meetQatar NewsRamadan 2024
    News Summary - Diva Kasargod Iftar meet
