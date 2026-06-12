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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightഡ​യ​സ്പോ​റ ഓ​ഫ്...
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    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2026 1:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2026 1:40 PM IST

    ഡ​യ​സ്പോ​റ ഓ​ഫ് മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന്

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    ഡ​യ​സ്പോ​റ ഓ​ഫ് മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗം ഇ​ന്ന്
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    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ പ്ര​ഥ​മ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ ഡ​യ​സ്പോ​റ ഓ​ഫ് മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ബോ​ഡി യോ​ഗ​വും പു​തി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30ന് ​സ്കി​ൽ​സ് ഡെ​വ​ല​പ്മെ​ന്റ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    സം​ഘ​ട​ന​യു​ടെ ഭാ​വി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​സൂ​ത്ര​ണം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നും പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തി​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ മു​ൻ​കൂ​ട്ടി ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. ലി​ങ്ക്: https://forms.gle/FGHf9G3tnFH5yh3u7. ഫോ​ൺ: +974 5544 0422, +974 3000 4519

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