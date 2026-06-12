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Posted Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 1:40 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 Jun 2026 1:40 PM IST
ഡയസ്പോറ ഓഫ് മലപ്പുറം ജനറൽ ബോഡി യോഗം ഇന്ന്text_fields
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News Summary - Diaspora of Malappuram General Body Meeting today
ദോഹ: ഖത്തറിലെ മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലക്കാരുടെ പ്രഥമ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ ഡയസ്പോറ ഓഫ് മലപ്പുറം ജനറൽ ബോഡി യോഗവും പുതിയ കമ്മിറ്റി തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പും വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.30ന് സ്കിൽസ് ഡെവലപ്മെന്റ് സെന്ററിൽ നടക്കും.
സംഘടനയുടെ ഭാവി പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങൾ ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനും പുതിയ ഭാരവാഹികളെ തിരഞ്ഞെടുക്കുന്നതിനുമായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഈ സുപ്രധാന യോഗത്തിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ മുൻകൂട്ടി രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്യണം. ലിങ്ക്: https://forms.gle/FGHf9G3tnFH5yh3u7. ഫോൺ: +974 5544 0422, +974 3000 4519
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