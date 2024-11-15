Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2024 7:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2024 7:41 AM GMT

    പ്ര​മേ​ഹ ദി​ന വാ​ക്ക​ത്തോ​ൺ ഇ​ന്ന്

    walkthon
    ദോ​ഹ: ലോ​ക പ്ര​​േമ​ഹ ദി​ന​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഡ​യ​ബ​റ്റി​ക് അ​സോ​സി​ഷേ​യ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ​വാ​ക്ക​ത്തോ​ൺ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ആ​സ്പ​യ​ർ പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ൽ. പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത​ത്ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നും പ്ര​മേ​ഹ പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ​ത്തി​ലും ശ്ര​ദ്ധ കേ​ന്ദ്രീ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് വാ​ക്ക​ത്തോ​ൺ. ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് ര​ണ്ട് മു​ത​ൽ ആ​റ് വ​രെ നീ​ളു​ന്ന​താ​ണ് വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​​​പാ​ടി​ക​ളോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള വാ​ക്ക​ത്തോ​ൺ.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:Qatar NewsDiabetes Day
    News Summary - Diabetes day walkathon on friday
