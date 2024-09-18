Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 7:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Sep 2024 7:23 AM GMT

    ദൗ ​ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി

    dau festival
    ദോ​ഹ: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ​യും അ​റ​ബ് മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​ടെ​യും പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​മാ​യ ക​താ​റ ദൗ ​ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്​​ട്രേ​ഷ​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ച്ച​താ​യി ക​താ​റ ക​ൾ​ച​റ​ൽ വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷം ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന 14ാമ​ത് പാ​യ​ക്ക​പ്പ​ൽ മേ​ള​ക്ക് ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 30 വ​രെ വി​വി​ധ ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ അ​പേ​ക്ഷി​ക്കാം. സ​മു​ദ്ര പൈ​തൃ​കം പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യേ​ണ്ട​ത്. പേ​ൾ ഡൈ​വി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലോ ജി.​സി.​സി രാ​ജ്യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലോ ഉ​ള്ള​വ​രാ​യി​രി​ക്ക​ണം. സെ​ൻ​യാ​ർ ഫാ​മി​ലി ഫി​ഷി​ങ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​നും ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാം.

    TAGS:RegistrationQatar NewsDau Festival
