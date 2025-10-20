Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightമൊ​ഞ്ച​ണി​ഞ്ഞ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 11:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Oct 2025 11:51 AM IST

    മൊ​ഞ്ച​ണി​ഞ്ഞ് കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൊ​ഞ്ച​ണി​ഞ്ഞ് കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് റോ​ഡ്

    Listen to this Article

    ദോ​ഹ: കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് റോ​ഡി​ലെ മൂ​ന്നാം​ഘ​ട്ട ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ. ഗ്രാ​ൻ​ഡ് ഹ​മ​ദ് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ മു​ത​ൽ നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ തി​യ​റ്റ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​ചേ​ഞ്ച് വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ന​വീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഈ ​വാ​രാ​ന്ത്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ണി വ​രെ ഈ ​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​ട​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി റോ​ഡി​ലെ മേ​ൽ​പ്പാ​ളി നീ​ക്കി ന​വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും മാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ്ങു​ക​ളും ലൈ​നു​ക​ളും പു​തു​ക്കി വ​ര​യ്ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsQatar NewsCornish road
    News Summary - Cornish Street Road
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X