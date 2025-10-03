Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Qatar
    3 Oct 2025 11:22 AM IST
    date_range 3 Oct 2025 11:22 AM IST

    കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു

    കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് റോ​ഡ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക​മാ​യി അ​ട​ച്ചു
    ​ദോ​ഹ: ഓ​ൾ​ഡ് ദോ​ഹ പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ മു​ത​ൽ ഷാ​ർ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​സെ​ക്ഷ​ൻ വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള കോ​ർ​ണി​ഷ് സ്ട്രീ​റ്റ് റോ​ഡ് ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ അ​ഞ്ചു മ​ണി​വ​രെ അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​മെ​ന്ന് പൊ​തു​മ​രാ​മ​ത്ത് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡ് ന​വീ​ക​ര​ണ പ്ര​വൃ​ത്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് റോ​ഡ് അ​ട​ച്ചി​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. വാ​ഹ​ന​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ വേ​ഗ​പ​രി​ധി പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്താ​ൻ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ഷ്ഗാ​ൽ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:QatarNewsRoad closedgulf news malayalam
