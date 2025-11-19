Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 10:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 10:33 AM IST
റാസല്ഖൈമയില് കോണ്സുലാര് സേവനംtext_fields
News Summary - Consular service in Ras Al Khaimah
റാസല്ഖൈമ: റാക് ഇന്ത്യന് റിലീഫ് കമ്മിറ്റിയില് ഞായറാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നുമുതല് ആറുവരെ കോണ്സുലാര് സേവനം ഉണ്ടായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവര് അറിയിച്ചു. പവര് ഓഫ് അറ്റോര്ണി, ജനന സര്ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, അഫിഡവിറ്റ്സ്, അറ്റസ്റ്റേഷന്സ്, പാസ്പോര്ട്ട് സംബന്ധമായ സേവനങ്ങള് തുടങ്ങിയവക്ക് ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്താം. ഫോണ്: 07228 2448, 055 759 8101, 050 624 9193.
