Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2025 2:33 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2025 2:33 PM IST

    കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് നാ​ളെ

    ദോ​ഹ: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി​ ബെ​ന​വ​ല​ന്റ് ഫോ​റ​വു​മാ​യി (ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫ്) സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക കോ​ൺ​സു​ലാ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച അ​ൽ ഖോ​റി​ൽ. ഖോ​ർ ​ബേ ​റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​സി​യി​ൽ രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​ത് മു​ത​ൽ 11 മ​ണി​വ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ക്യാ​മ്പ്.

    പ്ര​വാ​സി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് പാ​സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്ട്, അ​റ്റ​സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ, പി.​സി.​സി സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​കും. ഐ.​സി.​ബി.​എ​ഫ് ഇ​ൻ​ഷു​റ​ൻ​സ് ഡെ​സ്കും പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:consular campQatar
    News Summary - consular camp
