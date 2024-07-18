Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightറാ​ങ്ക് ജേ​താ​വി​ന്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 18 July 2024 5:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 July 2024 5:23 AM GMT

    റാ​ങ്ക് ജേ​താ​വി​ന് അ​നു​മോ​ദ​നം

    കേ​ര​ള എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് എ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൻ​സ്‌ എ​ക്സാ​മി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ ര​ണ്ടാം റാ​ങ്ക് നേ​ടി​യ ഹാ​ഫി​സ് റ​ഹ്മാ​നെ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി മ​ദീ​ന ഖ​ലീ​ഫ സോ​ൺ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: ജോ​യ​ൻ​റ് എ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൻ​സ്‌ എ​ക്‌​സാ​മി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ (ജെ.​ഇ.​ഇ) കേ​ര​ള ടോ​പ്പ​റും ദേ​ശീ​യ​ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ 197ാം റാ​ങ്കു​കാ​ര​നും കേ​ര​ള എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​റി​ങ് എ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൻ​സ്‌ എ​ക്സാ​മി​നേ​ഷ​ൻ (കീം) ​ര​ണ്ടാം റാ​ങ്കു​കാ​ര​നു​മാ​യ ഹാ​ഫി​സ് റ​ഹ്‌​മാ​നെ സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി മ​ദീ​ന ഖ​ലീ​ഫ സോ​ൺ അ​നു​മോ​ദി​ച്ചു.

    സി.​ഐ.​സി സോ​ണ​ൽ നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം കൈ​മാ​റി. വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് പി. ​അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ, സോ​ണ​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം സി.​കെ. നൗ​ഫ​ൽ, ബി​ൻ ഉം​റാ​ൻ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഉ​നൈ​സ്, ഹാ​ഫി​സി​ന്റെ പി​താ​വ് ഡോ. ​അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ (ഹ​മ​ദ് ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ൽ) തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

