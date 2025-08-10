Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightകണ്ടുകെട്ടിയ ആഡംബര...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 9:32 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Aug 2025 9:32 PM IST

    കണ്ടുകെട്ടിയ ആഡംബര കാറുകൾ ലേലം ചെയ്യും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കണ്ടുകെട്ടിയ ആഡംബര കാറുകൾ ലേലം ചെയ്യും
    cancel

    ദോഹ: കണ്ടുകെട്ടിയ ആഡംബര വാഹനങ്ങൾക്കായുള്ള ലേലം സുപ്രീം ജുഡീഷ്യറി കൗൺസിലും (എസ്‌.ജെ.സി) പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷനും ചേർന്ന് ആഗസ്റ്റ് 13ന് ബുധനാഴ്ച നടത്തും. മെഴ്സിഡസ് ജി.ടി 53, ബി.എം.ഡബ്ല്യു എക്സ് 5, നിസ്സാൻ പട്രോൾ തുടങ്ങി 13 ആഡംബര കാറുകളാണ് ലേലത്തിലുള്ളത്. ലേലം കൗൺസിലിന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക മൊബൈൽ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനായ ‘കോർട്ട് മസാദത്ത്’ ആപ്പിലൂടെ വൈകീട്ട് നാലു മണി മുതൽ ഏഴു വരെ നടക്കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Luxury carsQatar Newsauctionedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Confiscated luxury cars to be auctioned
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X