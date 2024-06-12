Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസി.ഐ.സി ഹജ്ജ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 5:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 5:48 AM GMT

    സി.ഐ.സി ഹജ്ജ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് സംഗമം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Hajj Farewell Meeting
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സെൻറർ ഫോർ ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്മ്യൂണിറ്റി മദീന ഖലീഫ സോൺ നടത്തിയ ഹജ്ജ്​ യാത്രയയപ്പ്​ സംഗമം

    ദോഹ: സെൻറർ ഫോർ ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി മദീന ഖലീഫ സോൺഹജ്ജ്​ തീർഥാടകർക്ക് യാത്രയയപ്പ് സംഗമം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. അബ്ദുൽ നസീർ നദ്‌വി മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നിർവഹിച്ചു. സി.ഐ.സി സോണൽ പ്രസിഡൻറ്​ വി.എൻ. അബ്ദുൽ ഹമീദ് അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. ഇ.കെ. മുഹമ്മദ് റിഹാൻ ഖുർആൻ പാരായണം നടത്തി. ഇ.കെ. അബ്ദുൽ കബീർ, പി. അബ്ദുൽ ജബ്ബാർ, റഹീം ഓമശ്ശേരി, ഷിബു ഹംസ, മുഫീദ് ഹനീഫ തുടങ്ങിയവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Farewell meetingCenter for Indian CommunityHajj 2024
    News Summary - CIC Hajj Farewell Meeting
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick