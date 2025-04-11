Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightസി.​ഐ.​സി ഹ​ജ്ജ്...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 11 April 2025 1:28 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 April 2025 1:28 PM IST

    സി.​ഐ.​സി ഹ​ജ്ജ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ഇന്ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സി.​ഐ.​സി ഹ​ജ്ജ് യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ഇന്ന്
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: സെ​ന്റ​ർ ഫോ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി (സി.​ഐ.​സി) സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹാ​ജി​മാ​ർ​ക്കു​ള്ള യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പും സം​ശ​യ നി​വാ​ര​ണ​വും വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് 6.30 മു​ത​ൽ അ​ൽ അ​റ​ബി സ്റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ന് സ​മീ​പം എ​ഫ്.​സി.​സി ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ൽ നി​ന്നും നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നും ഹ​ജ്ജി​നു പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ അ​വ​സ​ര​മു​ണ്ട്.

    ഖാ​സിം ടി.​കെ, ഹ​ബീ​ബു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ കി​ഴി​ശ്ശേ​രി, പി.​പി അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹീം, ഡോ. ​ന​സീം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:cic qatarQatarHajj Farewell
    News Summary - cic hajj farewell
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X