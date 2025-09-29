ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യത

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 29 Sept 2025 10:13 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 29 Sept 2025 10:13 AM IST
ദോഹ: തിങ്കൾ, ചൊവ്വ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ രാജ്യത്ത് ശക്തAXമായ വടക്കുപടിഞ്ഞാറൻ കാറ്റിന് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ഖത്തർ കാലാവസ്ഥ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. കടൽ പ്രക്ഷുബ്ധമാകാൻ സാധ്യതയുള്ളതിനാൽ ഈ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ പൊതുജനങ്ങൾ മുൻകരുതൽ പാലിക്കണമെന്ന് മുന്നറിയിപ്പുണ്ട്. ശക്തമായ കാറ്റ് പൊടിപടലങ്ങൾക്കും ചില പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ കാഴ്ച പരിധി കുറക്കുന്നതിനും ഇടയാക്കും.
പൊതുജനങ്ങൾ, വാഹനമോടിക്കുന്നവർ, കടൽയാത്ര ചെയ്യുന്നവർ എന്നിവർ ആവശ്യമായ മുൻകരുതലുകൾ സ്വീകരിക്കണം.
