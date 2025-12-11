Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    11 Dec 2025 1:46 PM IST
    11 Dec 2025 1:46 PM IST

    വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മഴക്ക് സാധ്യത

    ദോഹ: വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മുതൽ രാജ്യത്ത് ന്യൂനമർദം ശക്തിപ്പെടുമെന്ന് ഖത്തർ കാലാവസ്ഥാ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. ന്യൂനമർദം മേഘാവൃതമാകാൻ കാരണമാകുമെന്നും ചില പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ മഴ പെയ്യാനും ചിലപ്പോൾ ഇടിമിന്നലുണ്ടാകാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. അതേസമയം, പകൽ സമയങ്ങളിൽ മിതമായ കാലാവസ്ഥയും രാത്രിയിൽ താരതമ്യേന തണുപ്പും മൂടൽമഞ്ഞും ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും പ്രതിദിന കാലാവസ്ഥാ റിപ്പോർട്ടിൽ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Gulf NewsRain Alertqatar​
