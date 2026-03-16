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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 16 March 2026 1:25 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 16 March 2026 1:25 PM IST
മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതtext_fields
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News Summary - Chance of rain
ദോഹ: തിങ്കൾ, ചൊവ്വ ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന മുന്നറിയിപ്പുമായി കാലാവസ്ഥ വിഭാഗം. ഇന്ന് അന്തരീക്ഷം ഭാഗികമായി മേഘാവൃതമായിരിക്കുമെന്നും ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഇടിമിന്നലോടെയുള്ള മഴക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായും കാലാവസ്ഥ വിഭാഗം അറിയിച്ചു. രാജ്യത്തിന്റെ വിവധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ ഈ ആഴ്ചയിലുടനീളം മഴ തുടരുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതായും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ പോസ്റ്റിലൂടെ അറിയിച്ചു.
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