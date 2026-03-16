Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightമ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 16 March 2026 1:25 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 March 2026 1:25 PM IST

    മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത
    cancel

    ദോ​ഹ: തി​ങ്ക​ൾ, ചൊ​വ്വ ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന മു​ന്ന​റി​യി​പ്പു​മാ​യി കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം. ഇ​ന്ന് അ​ന്ത​രീ​ക്ഷം ഭാ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി മേ​ഘാ​വൃ​ത​മാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്നും ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച ഇ​ടി​മി​ന്ന​ലോ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള മ​ഴ​ക്ക് സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വ​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഈ ​ആ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലു​ട​നീ​ളം മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​തീ​ക്ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും സോ​ഷ്യ​ൽ മീ​ഡി​യ പോ​സ്റ്റി​ലൂ​ടെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsqatar​gulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Chance of rain
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X