Madhyamam
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 2:17 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Nov 2024 2:17 AM GMT

    മൂ​ട​ൽ മ​ഞ്ഞി​ന് സാ​ധ്യ​ത

    ദോ​ഹ: കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ മാ​റ്റ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി തി​ങ്ക​ൾ മു​ത​ൽ ബു​ധ​ൻ വ​രെ ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മൂ​ട​ൽ മ​ഞ്ഞ് രൂ​പ​പ്പെ​ടാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് കാ​ലാ​വ​സ്ഥാ വി​ഭാ​ഗം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. രാ​ത്രിയി​ലും രാ​വി​ലെ​യു​ം ദൂ​ര​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച ര​ണ്ടു കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ വ​രെ​യാ​യി കു​റ​യാ​ൻ സാ​ധ്യ​ത​യു​ണ്ട്. ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​മാ​ർ റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ജാ​ഗ്ര​ത പാ​ലി​ക്ക​ണം. ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ലും സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്ക​ണ​മെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:FogClimateQatar News
    News Summary - Chance of fog and snow
