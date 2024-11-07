Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ്​ ലീ​ഗ്​...
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 2:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Nov 2024 2:28 AM GMT

    ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ്​ ലീ​ഗ്​ എ​ലൈ​റ്റ്:​ അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ന്​ ആ​ദ്യ​ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    champions league
    cancel
    camera_alt

    എ.​എ​ഫ്.​സി ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ്​ ലീ​ഗി​ൽ അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ന്റെ വി​ജ​യ ഗോ​ൾ നേ​ടി​യ ഹി​സാം അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദി​നെ സ​ഹ​താ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    ദോ​ഹ: എ.​എ​ഫ്.​സി ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​സ്​ ലീ​ഗ്​ എ​ലൈ​റ്റ്​ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ക്ല​ബ്​ അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ന്​ ആ​ദ്യ ജ​യം. എ​വേ മാ​ച്ചി​ൽ ഉ​സ്​​ബെ​കി​സ്​​താ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ്​ ഫ​ക്​​താ​കോ​ർ എ​ഫ്.​സി​യെ മ​റു​പ​ടി​യി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ഒ​രു ഗോ​ളി​ന്​ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചാ​ണ്​ അ​ൽ റ​യ്യാ​ൻ ആ​ദ്യ ജ​യം സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ക​ളി​യു​ടെ 51ാം മി​നി​റ്റി​ൽ 40 വാ​ര അ​ക​ലെ​നി​ന്നും ഖ​ത്ത​ർ താ​രം ഹി​സാം അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്​ ഷെ​ഹ​ത നേ​ടി​യ ഗോ​ളി​ലൂ​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വി​ജ​യ​മെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    ദു​ബൈ​യി​ലെ അ​ൽ മ​ക്​​തൂം സ്​​റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന മ​റ്റൊ​രു മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​റാ​ൻ ക്ല​ബ്​ പെ​ർ​സെ​പോ​ളി​സി​നെ അ​ൽ ഗ​റാ​ഫ 1-1ന്​ ​സ​മ​നി​ല​യി​ൽ ത​ള​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Qatar NewsChampions League Elite
    News Summary - Champions League Elite- Al Rayyan's first win
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick