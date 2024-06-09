Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Qatar
    Qatar
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2024 4:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2024 4:57 AM GMT

    ചാ​ല​ഞ്ച് ക​പ്പ് വോ​ളി: ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ

    Qatar Volleyball Team
    ഖ​ത്ത​ർ വോ​ളി ബാ​ൾ ടീം

    ദോ​ഹ: ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ച​ല​ഞ്ച് ക​പ്പി​ൽ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ പു​രു​ഷ ടീം ​ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ന്ന സെ​മി​യി​ൽ ക​സാ​ഖ്സ്താ​നെ നാ​ല് സെ​റ്റ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​ച്ച​ത്. സ്കോ​ർ: 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16. പാ​കി​സ്താ​ൻ-​ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ കൊ​റി​യ സെ​മി​യി​ലെ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളാ​കും ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ലെ എ​തി​രാ​ളി. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് ക​ലാ​ശ​പ്പോ​രാ​ട്ടം.

    TAGS:Qatar teamAsian Volleyball Challenge Cup
