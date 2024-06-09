Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jun 2024 4:57 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jun 2024 4:57 AM GMT
ചാലഞ്ച് കപ്പ് വോളി: ഖത്തർ ഫൈനലിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Challenge Cup Volley
ദോഹ: ബഹ്റൈനിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഏഷ്യൻ വോളിബാൾ ചലഞ്ച് കപ്പിൽ ഖത്തർ പുരുഷ ടീം ഫൈനലിൽ. ശനിയാഴ്ച നടന്ന സെമിയിൽ കസാഖ്സ്താനെ നാല് സെറ്റ് മത്സരത്തിൽ തോൽപിച്ചാണ് ഖത്തർ ഫൈനലിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചത്. സ്കോർ: 25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16. പാകിസ്താൻ-ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയ സെമിയിലെ വിജയികളാകും ഫൈനലിലെ എതിരാളി. ഞായറാഴ്ചയാണ് കലാശപ്പോരാട്ടം.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story