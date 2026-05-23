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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightQatarchevron_rightചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
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    Posted On
    date_range 23 May 2026 12:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 May 2026 12:07 PM IST

    ചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

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    ചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
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    മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദാ​ലി

    ദോ​ഹ: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ ചാ​ല​ക്കു​ടി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​ല​വി സെ​ന്റ​ർ, അ​യി​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ മ​തി​ല​ക​ത്ത് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദാ​ലി (46) ആ​ണ് നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യ​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​മീ​റ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: അ​സീം അ​ലി, ആ​മി​യ സ​ലിം. മ​ര​ണാ​ന​ന്ത​ര ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ റി​പാ​ട്രി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ വി​ങ്ങി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ പൂ​ർ​ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

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    TAGS:dohachalakudyqatar​Obituary
    News Summary - Chalakudy native dies in Doha
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