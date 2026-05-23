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Posted Ondate_range 23 May 2026 12:07 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 May 2026 12:07 PM IST
ചാലക്കുടി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Chalakudy native dies in Doha
ദോഹ: തൃശൂർ ചാലക്കുടി സ്വദേശി ദോഹയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. അലവി സെന്റർ, അയിനിക്കുന്ന് പ്രദേശത്തെ മതിലകത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദാലി (46) ആണ് നിര്യാതനായത്. ഭാര്യ: സമീറ. മക്കൾ: അസീം അലി, ആമിയ സലിം. മരണാനന്തര നടപടികൾ പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ റിപാട്രിയേഷൻ വിങ്ങിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ചു.
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